Marcelo Brozovic jokingly reveals offer he would move to Saudi Arabia after Barcelona green light

Barcelona target Marcelo Brozovic appears to be resisting the temptation of Saudi Arabia’s millions so far, but the Inter midfielder is now actively participating in speculation.

It is thought that Brozovic has so far rebuffed an offer from Al Nassr, despite them having agreed terms with Inter on a deal. His rumoured salary at Al Nassr would be €20m, and there were further reports flying around that the Croat wanted €30m.

Brozovic replied to an Instagram comment that he should ask for €40m, saying ‘€50m will do’.

💣🚨 Brozovic semble vouloir continuer en Europe. L’argent n’est pas le plus important. 👇🏼🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/oetl4RhFK4 — Actualité – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) June 27, 2023

The latest on the situation, according to Gianluca Di Marzio, is that Brozovic wanted a two-year offer, rather than a three-year contract. However the Italian journalist goes on to say that any deal to head to Barcelona would have Brozovic’s approval.

The problem for the Blaugrana is the finances. Al Nassr have reportedly agreed a deal between €23m and €24m with Inter, a figure it seems highly improbable that Barcelona can get to. They will have to get creative with a deal in order to convince both Inter and Brozovic they can make it work.