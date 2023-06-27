Marcelo Brozovic delay causing optimism in Barcelona that deal can be struck

Barcelona are in the market for an experienced midfielder that can take on the role as the deepest player in the middle, someone that can take over from Sergio Busquets. With Martin Zubimendi out of the question, Croatia and Inter star Marcelo Brozovic is one of their favourites.

However the numbers are difficult for Barcelona. Al Nassr have agreed a deal for Brozovic with Inter, and they are offering the 30-year-old in excess of €20m in order to join them

Al Nassr are still waiting for Marcelo Brozović to give the green light to their proposal to make his transfer to Saudi happen. 🟡🔵🇸🇦 #transfers Deal in place with Inter for €22/23m since Sunday, no issues between the two clubs. It only depends on Brozović now. pic.twitter.com/G2fPrm5NaD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2023

The only thing missing from the deal, and this now has been the case for a couple of days, is Brozovic’s decision to do the deal.

There is optimism growing in Barcelona that the longer Brozovic goes without accepting that deal, the larger chance they have of securing his signature. The chances of them being able to strike a deal, or pay a similar fee for Brozovic, still seem remote.

🚨 With each passing minute that Brozović withholds his approval for Saudi Arabia, the illusions within the club grow stronger. @fansjavimiguel 🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/MiGv3PnpkI — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 26, 2023

Barcelona have also been linked with moves for veteran duo Dani Parejo and Oriol Romeu, which seem like more cost-effective, if less ideal solutions. Brozovic is not at the level of Busquets, but certainly has the attributes to do a more rounded job in the postion than any of the other targets being mentioned. The deal may well hinge on what guarantees Barcelona can give Brozovic.