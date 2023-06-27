La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Cyle Larin makes move permanent, Real Mallorca make first deals

As July comes barreling around the corner, and with it the official opening of the transfer window, the transfer market is likely to speed up. Especially in Spain, contracts are up and clauses close to expiring, meaning a number of deals are in the offing.

Alaves

Newly-promoted Alaves have made their first move in the market by signing Nikola Maras on a permanent deal from Almeria. The 27-year-old was on loan from Almeria and now has signed a four-year deal in the Basque Country.

✅ 𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | El Deportivo Alavés ejecuta la compra de Nikola Maras ℹ️ Más información: https://t.co/EY01rB9yOV#PróximaParadaPrimera 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/YipodxaHHJ — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) June 26, 2023

The Serbian international will join Alaves for around €1.5m.

Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Arnau Tenas has confirmed that the club will not execute his renewal option, he will leave on a free this summer.

Nico Gonzalez remains the object of attention from Valencia (again) and Real Betis, who are both looking at bringing Nico in on loan this summer, as per Diario AS. Nico does not want to leave Barcelona, but neither does he have the faith of Xavi Hernandez for next season, and will likely seek to prove himself elsewhere.

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo are interested in Almeria winger Adrian Embarba, as per Relevo. Available for arouund €3m, Embarba was crucial to Almeria staying up last season, and scored a brace on the final day of the season to ensure they did so.

The 31-year-old scored 4 and assisted 3, and would be part of a strategy to attract Sergi Darder to the club, who is a target for Os Celeste.

Getafe

Getafe are trying to strengthen their goalkeeping department with the addition of Vicente Guaita from Crystal Palace, but now are facing competition from Everton for his signature.

The 36-year-old has a year left on his deal at Palace.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas brought in Cristian Herrera shortly after winning promotion, but as per Diario AS, they want to continue strengthening their forward line and add some differential talent to the likes of Sandro Ramirez and Marc Cardona.

The other position they are keen to reinforce is central defence. The impressive young Mika Marmol of Andorra is one of their prime targets, as is Aridane of Osasuna. The 34-year-old veteran is native to Las Palmas, and they may offer him a return home.

Real Mallorca

Los Bermellones are set to make their first two signings of the summer with Toni Lato’s arrival from Valencia confirmed on a free. The left-back signs a four-year deal with Mallorca.

Meanwhile Omar Mascarell is thought to be the next in line as per Cadena Cope, who will move from Elche for €600k in the coming days.

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid have exercised their €1m buy option on Cyle Larin. The Canadian striker joins from Club Brugge on a permanent deal after making a major impact between January and June, scoring 8 times and assisting thrice in 19 games.

There is some suspicion, now in Segunda, that they may look to flip Larin given his value is much higher currently.

Valencia

Yunus Musah has been linked with an exit this summer, and Valencia are willing to accept €20m for him. Chelsea have shown interest previously, and Milan have shortlisted Musah, but the most closely linked with Musah are West Ham.