Jose Bordalas makes shock decision to omit striker from his plans at Getafe

Last week, it was confirmed that Jose Bordalas’ second spell in charge of Getafe has been extended by another two seasons. The 59-year-old was appointed as head coach at the backend of last season, and successfully kept the club in LaLiga.

He took a few weeks to decide on his future after the season ended, and his decision was to remain at Getafe. Planning has already begun for the 2023-24 campaign, with Bordalas deciding who is in his plans.

One player that won’t be, very surprisingly, is Borja Mayoral. The 26-year-old, who signed on a permanent basis from Real Madrid last summer, had a fairly prolific first season, notching eight goals in LaLiga, although he was overshadowed by Enes Unal.

Despite this, MD have reported that Bordalas has notified Mayoral that he won’t feature much next season if he were to remain at the club.

The news is likely to spark interest from other clubs in Mayoral’s services, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he were to leave Getafe this summer.