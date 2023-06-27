Espanyol tailing two Real Madrid youngsters with approval from club

Real Madrid Castilla failed to win promotion to Segunda on Sunday, but it looks as if two of their stars may have the opportunity to make the next step up the Spanish football ladder.

As per Diario AS, Espanyol are interested in recruiting two of Castilla’s star names in primarily central defender Rafa Marin, and forward Sergio Arribas. Real Madrid would be content to see them head to Espanyol, a club with whom they traditionally have good relations. If they saw fit to try and bring either back, it would likely be easier if Espanyol were on the other end of the deal.

Following Joselu Mato’s loan to Real Madrid, Espanyol see it as a good time to re-awaken relations that previously brought them Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Kiko Casilla.

Perhaps Los Pericos trickiest task will be convincing the players. While Espanyol can likely offer both first-team football, but Marin and Arribas have also had interest from other major clubs. Whether new Espanyol Sporting Director Fran Garagarza can offer them a better project than the likes of Borussia Dortmund remains to be seen.