El Caso Negreira judge requests Joan Laporta’s documents from April press conference

Although there has been very little news published regarding El Caso Negreira of late, the situation is still very much alive, with the Prosecutor’s Office still investigating Barcelona over alleged “sporting corruption”.

Despite this, Barcelona are confident of avoiding any sort of punishment over the matter, which Joan Laporta emphasised during his press conference on the subject, which took place on the 17th of April.

Laporta brought along 629 reports and 43 CDs to the press conference, which he used to state Barcelona’s innocence, and now the presiding judge in the Prosecutor’s Office’s case has now requested that those documents used be handed over, as per El Confidencial (via Marca).

The judge is keen to see the documents Laporta presented for themselves, while the magistrate also wants to check which external office prepared the report hired by the club, as well as knowing the exact place where the documentation was kept.

As per a recent court order, the case has been kept secret for another month. After that, Barcelona are likely to be made aware of their next steps in the matter.