Diego Simeone’s “delighted” by impending arrival of star left back to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid are closing on their third summer signing, having agreed terms with Celta Vigo to sign left back Javi Galan. The 28-year-old will follow Caglar Soyuncu and Santiago Mourino through the door.

Galan was one of the leading left backs in LaLiga last season, and his arrival will be a very welcome boost for Atletico, who were after a new left back following the departure of on-loan Sergio Reguilon, with first-choice Reinildo Mandava out long term after suffering an ACL injury in February.

Javi Galan 22-23 stats (via @fbref): Big five leagues -Crosses into box (8th) – top in La Liga

-Tackles (9th)

-Tackles won (5th) La Liga -Dribblers tackled (3rd)

-Crosses (9th)

-Touches (4th)

-Blocks (4th)

-Successful take-ons (7th)

-Progressive carrying distance (5th) pic.twitter.com/fwOkJglHJx — Football España (@footballespana_) June 23, 2023

Diego Simeone is especially pleased that Atletico have almost signed Galan, with Marca reporting that the Argentine is “delighted” by the news.

Although Los Colchoneros are not likely to be much more active in the transfer market this summer, although they will sign a new midfielder, the three they have signed have each been very good pieces of business.

Atletico Madrid will hope that Galan can help them progress even more going into next season, as they look to get back to challenging Real Madrid and Barcelona for the LaLiga title, which they last won two years ago.