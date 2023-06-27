Barcelona star greeted by Head of State during Guinea-Bissau visit

Barcelona star Alejandro Balde could not have received a warmer welcome to Guinea-Bissau, being greeted by President Umaro Sissoco Embalo.

Sport detail that Balde is on holiday with his brother Edi Balde visiting the country of his father’s origins. There he was given a hero’s welcome at the airport, as he visits family.

Embalo also met with Balde, posing for a photo with the latest Barcelona top and the 19-year-old left-back.

Guinea-Bissau gained independence from Portugal in 1973, and has a population of around 2 million. Lying on the Atlantic Coast of Africa, the capital Bissau lies next to the sea too, and it is bordered by Senegal to the North and Guinea to the South.

Balde was catapulted to global stardom this season, winning a starting spot in the Barcelona line-up in late 2022. His rise has been dramatic, and he made his debut for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.