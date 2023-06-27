Barcelona set to re-sign promising youngster for just €1m after impressive debut season in senior football

Having already signed Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan, and with deals advanced for Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, it’s safe to say that it has been a very good start to the summer for Barcelona.

However, Mateu Alemany and Deco won’t be resting on their laurels, with plans in place to sign a new pivot, as well as a right back, which would allow Jules Kounde to operate in his natural position in the centre of defence.

Barcelona could be set to do another deal in the very near future. According to MD, they are planning to re-sign Mika Marmol, whom they sold to FC Andorra last summer.

The 21-year-old had an excellent 2022-23 season in LaLiga Smartbank, and Barcelona look set to activate their buy-back option, which is worth €1m. However, they don’t intend to keep Marmol, and instead are planning to sell him to Las Palmas.

Barcelona still owe the LaLiga new boys €5m as part of the deal which saw them sign Pedri in 2020, and the LaLiga champions hope that selling Marmol will suffice in paying that debut off. The deal would see Garcia Pimienta, former Barcelona Atletic head coach, re-united with Marmol.

It would be a shrewd piece of business from Barcelona, although they would losing out on a very promising young player on the cheap, even if they would be making “profit” on the overall deal between themselves, FC Andorra and Las Palmas.