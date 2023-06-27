Barcelona on course to qualify for new Club World Cup competition in 2025

In 2025, the new Club World Cup format will come into effect. Rather than every year, the tournament is set to run every four years, and will feature 32 teams competing in a World Cup-style tournament.

12 of the teams competing with be from Europe, and three of them have already been guaranteed: Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City, having been the last three winners of the Champions League.

Next season’s winner will also automatically qualify, with the other eight teams being determined by those with the best coefficient.

Currently, Barcelona are ninth in the list, but with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Man City ahead of them in the rankings, they are effectively sixth, which could see them qualify as things stand, as per Sport.

However, Barcelona will know that, going forward, they cannot afford a repeat of their European performances from last season, otherwise they will fall out of contention to feature at the 2025 Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA.

Image via Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images