Barcelona

Barcelona given reprieve as Marcelo Brozovic turns down Al Nassr offer

Barcelona will have more time to persuade Marcelo Brozovic to join them, after he rebuffed the offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Blaugrana are keen to sign Brozovic as a replacement for Sergio Busquets this summer, although it is not yet clear quite how they will afford a deal for the Croatian, and they are not thought to be in talks with Inter.

Al Nassr have agreed terms with the Nerazzurri for Brozovic, and had been awaiting a response from the player on a deal, but Fabrizio Romano says that the veteran midfielder wants more money to sign on the dotted line.

Brozovic will need more money on the table in order to join Al Nassr, if Romano’s reports are to be believed.

This signals that any reprieve for Barcelona, or extra time they have to persuade Brozovic, is likely to be short. Saudi Arabia are yet to see a deal break down due to a lack of money on offer, and Barcelona would likely need to offer Brozovic some form of guarantee that they could get a deal done. Quite how they do so without a sudden sale, is not clear.

Posted by

Tags Al-Nassr Barcelona Inter Marcelo Brozovic

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Should have went for and got this guy earlier would have been a perfect busquets replacement imo,instead we messed about and daydreamed about getting zubimendi and kimmich which lets be real was never going to happen and now we are going to end up with no options left.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News