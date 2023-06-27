Barcelona given reprieve as Marcelo Brozovic turns down Al Nassr offer

Barcelona will have more time to persuade Marcelo Brozovic to join them, after he rebuffed the offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

The Blaugrana are keen to sign Brozovic as a replacement for Sergio Busquets this summer, although it is not yet clear quite how they will afford a deal for the Croatian, and they are not thought to be in talks with Inter.

Al Nassr have agreed terms with the Nerazzurri for Brozovic, and had been awaiting a response from the player on a deal, but Fabrizio Romano says that the veteran midfielder wants more money to sign on the dotted line.

Marcelo Brozović won’t accept current proposal from Al Nassr. Salary bid has to be improved to make it happen. 🟡🔵 #transfers Inter agreed €23m deal with Saudi side but deal only depends on the player since Sunday. pic.twitter.com/tYLt6Il3zg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2023

Brozovic will need more money on the table in order to join Al Nassr, if Romano’s reports are to be believed.

This signals that any reprieve for Barcelona, or extra time they have to persuade Brozovic, is likely to be short. Saudi Arabia are yet to see a deal break down due to a lack of money on offer, and Barcelona would likely need to offer Brozovic some form of guarantee that they could get a deal done. Quite how they do so without a sudden sale, is not clear.