Barcelona disappointed with the attitude of two players

Barcelona are reportedly frustrated with Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres, in light of their refusal to consider exits from the club.

Diario AS detail that Barcelona are basically unable to make moves in the market currently until they sell players. They say that off the prospective departures, only Franck Kessie has been open to negotiations, without impeding a potential exit.

This information is something of surprise, given Kessie’s agency has publicly denied the idea of him leaving Barcelona any time soon.

The Madrid daily go on to say that in contrast, Barcelona are disappointed in Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres. Both players are aware they will have little game time next season, but both have been adamant they will not listen to any offers, preventing Barcelona from making moves in the market.

Both players are entitled to see out their contract with the club, and while Barcelona can be frustrated as much as they like, it is they who made the choice to give them lengthy deals. As Frenkie de Jong showed last season, rehabilitating your reputation with the Barcelona fans can happen in a matter of months.