Barcelona defender reaches agreement in principle with Tottenham Hotspur

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is close to agreeing terms with Tottenham Hotspur, as per the latest from Catalonia.

Lenglet, 28, made 35 appearances for Spurs on loan last season, and wiith Barcelona keen to offload the experienced Frenchman, it looks as if he will remain in North London.

The left-sided central defender has reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham on a three-year deal according to Sport. His high salary at Barcelona has proven a tricky factor in negotiations, with Barcelona and Spurs keen not to be paying it, and Lenglet determined not to miss out on money.

Now the two clubs, who have been in talks for some time, must find an agreement for a fee. The current figure being mentioned is around €10m, although nothing has been agreed. Barcelona will be keen to tie up that deal this week, as it will impact on their salary limit for this season if they can bring in some money and move on his salary.