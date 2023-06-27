Barcelona could be in line for major windfall as Saudi Arabia prepares bid for midfielder

Barcelona have already been very active in the transfer market this summer. Having already signed Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan, they are also said to have agreed terms with Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque.

Further incomings are also planned, although Barcelona will have to make significant sales in order to be able to register all of their new signings. However, with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, two players that the club are keen to move on, unwilling to leave, they could have a big problem on their hands.

However, their savour could be Saudi Arabia, with MD reporting that an unnamed club from the country are preparing a massive offer for Franck Kessie, who Barcelona are also keen to sell this summer.

The club are also hoping to tempt Kessie by offering him an “irresistible” contract proposal, although it is as yet unknown whether the Ivorian is interested in becoming the latest player to head to the Middle East this summer.

Kessie does prefer to stay at Barcelona, although he is prepared to leave if he is told that he is no longer needed. His preferred destination is the Premier League or Bundesliga, but it remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabia can tempt him. Barcelona will be hoping that they can.