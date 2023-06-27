Barcelona ask star not to participate with international underage side

Barcelona have requested that Ez Abde does not feature for Morocco this evening, as the under-23 side take on Ghana.

The 21-year-old is the captain and star of the show for the Atlas Lions at the under-23 African Cup of Nations which is taking place in his home country. Abde has already scored twice in the competition after notching a brace of penalties against Senegal in the group opener.

As per Sport, Barcelona have asked Abde not to play against Ghana on Tuesday night, although it is not yet clear if they would rather he miss the whole competition. The reason being is that they want to avoid injury at all costs, either to be available for the start of preseason with Xavi Hernandez or so that it does not impede any sale that may occur.

Abde does have past with this, previously dropping out of the Morocco squad for the senior Africa Cup of Nations to capitalise on his breakthrough at Barcelona in 2022.