Atletico Madrid to include player in ‘imminent’ deal for defensive star

Atletico Madrid are on the verge of their first signing of the summer, according to mutliple sources.

Marca said that Atletico were being asked for around €12-15m for Celta Vigo left-back Javi Galan, who has a release clause of €18m. Meanwhile Relevo report that fellow left-back Manu Sanchez will be included in the deal, and the Madrid paper now say that his inclusion will lower the price to just €5m. Sanchez has spend the last three seasons on loan at Osasuna.

Both agree that a deal is imminent. Galan, 28, will come in for the departing Sergio Reguilon, whose loan is finished. The former Huesca wide-man will compete with Reinildo Mandava for the left-back spot.

Galan has some of the most impressive statistics in La Liga over the past season, and most Rojiblancos will likely be content with a deal for one of the most consistent performers in the division. That he should be so affordable is an added bonus.

