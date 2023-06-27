Atletico Madrid Sporting Director Andrea Berta tasked with fixing three-year problem

Atletico Madrid appear decided that one of their priorities this transfer window is a central midfielder – something that has become an issue over the last three seasons.

Following Thomas Partey’s departure for Arsenal, replacements Hector Herrera and Marcos Llorente never made the position of their deepest midfielder their own, although the latter because he was moved forward.

It has led to Koke Resurreccion moving backwards, but now Atletico want to push Koke forward again, or at least give him a break. Before Christmas it was seen just how much Atletico suffer without him.

As per Diario AS, Sofyan Amrabat remains an option but not the priority, with Atletico not willing to meet Fiorentina’s asking price. Meanwhile Guido Rodriguez is again on their shortlist, but his price tag has been deemed too high for several seasons.

🚨| Atletico Madrid and Marseille are negotiating the final details for Kondogbia. Atleti wants a little more than the French club is willing to pay. Fee will be around €7m/€8m. 🇨🇫 [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/RIjWSsqDjT — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 26, 2023

One of the options gaining traction is Paris Saint-Germain’s Leandro Paredes. The Argentina international has returned from a loan spell at Juventus, largely unsuccessful, but he could be available at a reasonable price. Paredes has a year left on his deal.

Other names mentioned are Oriol Romeu and Adrien Rabiot, but neither has been suggested with much conviction. If and when the departures of Geoffrey Kondgobia and Saul Niguez are confirmed, that will free up some cash for their search.

Either way, Sporting Director Andrea Berta has the task of securing a new midfielder for Diego Simeone at the base of midfield. Having been an issue for some time, Simeone will not be too pleased if once again he is left with only Koke to fulfil that role.