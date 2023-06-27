Atletico Madrid chief promises minimum amount of signings this summer

Atletico Madrid were unlikely to ever be involved in a wild transfer market this summer, but there will be some movement at Cerro Espino.

CEO Enrique Cerezo spoke to Diario AS at a youth tournament on Monday night, and said he did not mind whether Atletico Madrid played with their old or new badge, which will be put to a vote by Atletico Madrid members. In his view, it didn’t make much difference.

🚨| JUST IN: Enrique Cerezo has stated that the binding vote regarding the shield will be "in the next few days" and that it will be "online". [via @Alex_Requeijo] pic.twitter.com/wxTfU7VV9f — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 26, 2023

He would go on to confirm that Rojiblanco fans could expect some signings this summer.

“At least, with two or three players”, “as long as they are good” for Atletico Cerezo admitted.

He once again eschewed the party line on Joao Felix too, whose future remains an unkwnown.

“He is an Atletico Madrid player. If we have a good offer, we will consider it and if it does not, it will continue at Atleti,” Cerezo sentenced.

Atletico Madrid are believed to want to strengthen the full-back areas and bring in a central midfielder this summer, following the departures of Matt Doherty and Sergio Reguilon. That leaves them with very little cover in those areas, and a new left-back is thought to be closest to completion.