Analysis: Why Barcelona are right to consider Frenkie De Jong as “non-transferable” this summer

In terms of transfer business this summer, Barcelona have made a very fast start. Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan have both officially been signed, while furthers deals are close to being completed.

A deal to sign Inigo Martinez has been agreed for some time now, with just official confirmation lacking on Barcelona’s part. On top of that, a deal has been reached to Vitor Roque, although the Brazilian teenager is expected to remain at Athletico Paranaense until January.

This is because Barcelona do not expect to be able to register Roque this summer, considering they still have other areas to improve. A new pivot is essential, following Sergio Busquets’ departure, while a right back is also being targeted.

However, before any of these prospective signings can be registered, Barcelona must sell players. Unfortunately for them, this is an area that has proven to be particular challenging so far this simmer.

Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres are determined to fight off a move away, which has irked Barcelona officials, while there has been slow progress on selling fringe players such as Samuel Umtiti and Sergino Dest.

This could force Barcelona into considering sales that they would rather not do, and a report emerged this week that they could look to sell Frenkie De Jong this summer, providing a “special” offer were to be received.

However, Sport have since stated that Barcelona consider De Jong to be “non-transferable” this summer, while the Dutchman himself has no intention of leaving, having almost been forced out of the door last summer.

De Jong has a sensational 2022-23 season, producing a string of fantastic performances in the centre of midfield. He was in contention for Barcelona’s Player of the Year, and rightly so, as he had a huge impact on their title victory.

Under Xavi Hernandez, De Jong looks settled, and as he continues to play regularly with a settled team around him, he will only get better. As Barcelona look to make their stamp on the European stage for the first time in a few years, keeping De Jong will allow them to best chance to compete.

Even if Barcelona were to receive an un-rejectable offer, say in the region of €100m, it’s extremely unlikely that they would be able to re-invest the entire amount into a replacement. It is almost certain that with whatever funds they would have available, that they would not be available to find someone as good as De Jong.

Obvious, De Jong’s current wages are a problem, as he is one of the highest earners at the club on a very high salary. Barcelona will hope to re-negotiate a new deal in the future, but the last thing they should do is sell him.

Image via ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images