2023-24 LaLiga season gives new opportunities to sides looking to make their mark

Last week, LaLiga announced the fixture list for the 2023-24 season, with the countdown to the new campaign of Spanish football very much underway.

Barcelona won their first LaLiga title in four years last season, and they will be aiming to retain their crown. Xavi Hernandez’s side have already been active in the transfer market, which has included signing Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan, and the German international could provide a big boost for the Blaugrana.

However, Real Madrid, buoyed by the mouth-watering signing of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund, are sure to be right up there as they look to snatch the LaLiga title back from Barcelona. Despite having lost their captain Karim Benzema, who left to join Al-Ittihad, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will fancy their chances of glory.

The resurgent Atletico Madrid will also be hoping to be hot on the heels of Barcelona and Real Madrid, following their sensational form during the second half of last season. With the likes of Caglar Soyuncu and Javi Galan being brought in to strengthen Diego Simeone’s side, it has left the odds on betting sites in Spain very close for comfort between Spain’s big three.

The race for Champions League qualification is also sure to be exciting. Real Sociedad were the team to finish fourth last season, and they will hope to maintain their place in LaLiga’s top four places. However, with Villarreal, Real Betis, Athletic Club and Sevilla also in the race, it is anyone’s guess as to who will qualify for the 2024/25 instalment of Europe’s most famed competition.

Osasuna, Girona, Mallorca, Celta Vigo, Rayo Vallecano and Valencia will also be looking to vie for the European places next season, with the former having achieved it during 2022-23 before having their place in the Europa Conference League cruelly ripped away by UEFA.

The battle for relegation is sure to be a battle once again, with Getafe and Almeria, as well as the three newly-promoted sides in Las Palmas, Granada and Alaves all hoping to avoid the same fate that Elche, Espanyol and Real Valladolid succumbed to last season, although all of the aforementioned clubs will hope to not be at the bottom of the league come May.

LaLiga was undoubtedly one of the most enthralling leagues to watch last season, with several twists and turns and numerous storylines playing out across the season. Going into 2023-24, there is sure to more of the same to come.