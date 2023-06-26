Youssef En-Nesyri once again in Premier League sights as Sevilla look for big sale

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri has been on and off linked with the Premier League for several seasons now, but a new name has been tipped to make a move for the big Moroccan.

En-Nesyri didn’t score in La Liga until the 28th of January, but finished the season with a total of 18 goals, and showed during their Europa League run just how valuable he can be. Full of tireless running, almost unbeatable in the air, he is a prime candidate to leave this summer, with Sevilla keen on making a large sale.

The 26-year-old is reportedly subject to interest from Newcastle United, who MD say are willing to put €35m on the table for En-Nesyri. Los Nervionenses paid around €20m for him from Leganes, and would likely accept that figure.

That said, En-Nesyri has frequently manifested his desire to stay at Sevilla, and may be reluctant to move unless he is guaranteed a starting role.

Equally one of the other sales Sevilla would contemplate is that of Lucas Ocampos. Fulham have shown interest in the Argentine, but Los Nervionenses have made it clear they expect far more than the €15m that has been mooted as a bid.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images