Valencia defender pens emotional goodbye to Los Che after lengthy stint

Valencia left-back Toni Lato has said farewell to the club via a social media post, expressing his pride and delight at representing Los Che.

Lato, 25, leaves the club after over a decade with Los Che, who he grew up supporting, made his debut with and went on to captain. Mostly operating as a left winger or a left-back, Lato had two loan spells at PSV Eindhoven and Osasuna, outside of which he has spent his entire career at Mestalla.

He called captaining Los Che ‘best thing that has happened’ to him, and recalled the pride and honour he wore the shirt with.

Lato is expected to join Real Mallorca on a free as per Marca, after he turned down a low-ball offer from Valencia, and will compete with Jaume Costa for the starting spot at left-back next season.

At Valencia, Lato always had Jose Gaya ahead of him, who proved an immovable object, while youngster Jesus Vazquez was fast gaining ground on him. In total he made 104 appearances for Valencia, scoring three goals and assisting eight times.

Full statement:

“Today I want to share with you a very special message, full of emotions and memories. I have had the immense luck of being part of Valencia CF practically all my life. Since I was a child, I have been linked to this club that I love so much. It has been an unforgettable journey, full of incredible moments. From those first games in the lower categories until the moment I made my debut with the first team, each step has been a dream come true.”

“Your unconditional support and your love for Valencia CF have been the driving force that has driven me throughout all these years. Playing at Mestalla has been a dream come true for me. Furthermore, having the opportunity to lift the Copa del Rey in 2019 against FC Barcelona was an incredible achievement and the result of the effort and dedication of the entire team. The memory of that day will last in my memory and in the hearts of all Valencianistas.”

“I want to remember my teammates, coaches, coaching staff and all club employees who have been by my side on this journey. I also want to remember those Valencia CF fans and employees who are no longer with us, but who left an indelible mark on the club’s history.”

“Being the captain of Valencia CF has been the best thing that has happened to me in my life. Representing this club and my teammates on the pitch has been an honour and a responsibility that I’ve worn with pride. It’s been a dream come true.”

“To my family and friends, I cannot express in words how grateful I am for your love, for accompanying me at every step and for being my greatest support. You have been there from the beginning and you are a fundamental part of my life. To the fans, to you, I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for making me feel part of something special and for being the engine that drives Valencia CF. I will always carry your spirit with me, in every step I take.”