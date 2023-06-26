Trio of Real Madrid Castilla stars looking at exits after missing out on promotion

Real Madrid Castilla missed out on promotion narrowly after a 3-3 draw with Eldense following extra time, with the latter going up based on league position. It does mean that three of their key players are likely to move on. All three had perhaps spent an extra year with Castilla in hope of winning promotion, but with their paths to the first team blocked too, are now likely to move on.

Sergio Arribas, captain and goalscorer extraordinaire, has interest from Borussia Dortmund and Girona. Both will have watched on keenly as the 21-year-old attacker notched 21 goals and gave 7 assists this season, leading Castilla forwards. Arribas is unlikely to play as a ’10’ for the senior side, and out wide has the competition of Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde on the right.

Meanwhile central defender Rafa Marin, also 21, has been admired by RB Leipzig and Chelsea for some time, as per Diario AS. With Nacho Fernandez, Jesus Vallejo, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba all ahead of him, he will need to move on for first-team minutes.

The same is true of Carlos Dotor, who has seven quality midfielders ahead of him at Real Madrid. Dotor, 22, has interest from Tenerife too, after two consecutive seasons hitting double-figures in terms of goals from midfield.

At this early stage, more suitors will likely emerge as time goes by. There may be some frustration that none of these three talents, some of the best in recent years, failed to make an impact in the first-team. No doubt Real Madrid will insert buy-back clauses or negotiate a percentage of their next sales too though, giving the trio a chance to return via the Fran Garcia route.