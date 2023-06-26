Sevilla winger’s agent hints at possible departure this summer

Sevilla winger Jesus Corona has not been a major factor since arriving in January of 2022, and he may be on his way out of the club just 18 months down the line.

‘Tecatito’ arrived from Porto and initially helped matters with his speed and direct nature, but his impact lessened over his first six months thereafter.

This season Corona has missed almost all of the action, after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament and almost all of the season.

After a torrid time, speaking to Diario AS, his agent Matias Bunge admitted that they would evaluate a good offer, even if Corona’s mind is still on Los Nervionenses.

“Right now he is not thinking about leaving Sevilla FC, but if an interesting offer arrives, we will surely analyse it.”

Bunge did not seem overly impressed with the treatment Corona was given either.

“Unfortunately, he had a very serious injury and due to a bad first operation, our recovery times have taken longer than expected and than we expected.”

Corona has two years left on his deal, but at the age of 30 will not want to hang around if he isn’t getting football. Sevilla could use someone of Corona’s profile, but only if they are sure he is back to something like his former self. New Sporting Director Victor Orta only arrived last week, and will still be in the process of evaluation of his resources, but many agents and players will not want to wait too long before decisions are made.