Sergi Darder adds another La Liga suitor to lengthy list

Espanyol captain Sergi Darder is the subject of much speculation, and it appears most clubs that feel like they could potentially attract him, will sound out the 29-year-old.

Darder, having gone down with Espanyol, can leave for €10m or on loan if another La Liga club covers his salary. Darder has admitted he needed a period of reflection after a disastrous season with Los Pericos.

In the meantime, a variety of clubs have been linked with Darder, most recently Barcelona and Almeria, where former manager Vicente Moreno has come in.

As per Relevo, Celta Vigo are the latest to show an interest in Darder. They say that Darder would be affordable if Gabri Veiga leaves the club, and has the unanimous approval of all of those at A Sede, where Rafael Benitez was recently appointed.

Darder may still remain at Espanyol too. Last time they went down, Darder captained Los Pericos back to La Liga, and he is settled in Barcelona. Nevertheless, he was one of the best midfielders in Spain last season, and seeing him Segunda would be a surprise. If he does decide to leave, he will have his pick of options.