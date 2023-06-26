Real Madrid lock down another veteran contract renewal as Luka Modric stays

Real Madrid have confirmed the renewal of Luka Modric on a one-year deal, just four days before his contract expired.

The 37-year-old has elected to extend his deal with Los Blancos, which will see him enter a twelfth year at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric was thought to be one of the veterans being courted by Saudi Arabia, but he has turned down that offer to continue his career at the top level.

Modric joined the club in 20212 from Tottenham Hotspur, and after a tough start, has not looked back. Securing the Ballon d’Or in 2018, and five Champions Leagues along the way, Modric already has his place secured in Real Madrid history.

‘Vinegar’, as he is nicknamed on the Real Madrid training ground, will try to add to that legacy though. Still arguably their best midfielder, he will battle for his place again next season, although with more competition now from Jude Bellingham.

Modric’s decision follows on from the renewals of Dani Ceballos, Toni Kroos and Nacho Fernandez, keeping in place an experienced core for this Real Madrid side. On his day, Modric remains one of the best in the game, Real Madrid’s task is ensuring he can be on his day as often as possible.