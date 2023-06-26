Real Madrid hoping for Luka Jovic windfall as Fiorentina exit looms

Real Madrid are yet to make any money from sales this summer, but that may be about to change. Los Blancos have a 50% sell-on clause on Luka Jovic, who could be on the move from Fiorentina.

The exits of Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz, Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard are yet to bring about any income for Real Madrid. After just one season, and 13 goals in 50 games, Diario AS say that Jovic could be on the way out of Fiorentina.

Galatasaray have reportedly offered €8m for Jovic, of which Los Blancos would make half if the bid was accepted. La Viola are ready to move on from the Serbian striker, and are on the hunt for a replacement.

Jovic arrived at Real Madrid for €63m from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019, and were that proposed deal to go through, would make a €59m loss on him. It’s a deal that Florentino Perez has decided to eat the cost on some time ago, but nevertheless will make many Madridistas wince.