Real Madrid cautiously optimistic on Kylian Mbappe deal this summer

Real Madrid are still hopeful of bringing in Kylian Mbappe this summer, as per ESPN.

Los Blancos have signed Joselu Mato on loan from Espanyol this summer, but left Karim Benzema’s number 9 shirt vacant so far. With only Joselu and Rodrygo Goes capable of playing through the middle, there is an general feeling that Los Blancos may move again this summer.

That is contrary to the message coming out of the Spanish capital, with the Madrid media being leaked the message that their business is done this summer. However the American outlet claim that they are optimistic that a deal can be done for Mbappe this summer, in spite of his public protestations that he wants to see out his contract with PSG this coming season.

Yet with Real Madrid in need of a forward, and PSG keen to avoid losing Mbappe for free, the ingredients are definitely there for a move. Even so, ESPN do go on to say no significant progress has been made since it was revealed that Mbappe would not be extending his PSG deal beyond next summer.

Mbappe’s signing makes strategic sense for Real Madrid, but there has also been a feeling that they will not over-extend themselves to sign Mbappe again. For a deal to happen, Mbappe and PSG would have to settle on a number and let Real Madrid dictate terms, after the their traumatic rejection last summer.

Image via Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images