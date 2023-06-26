Juventus may offer exit route to out of favour Real Madrid defender

Real Madrid are likely to look for an exit for Alvaro Odriozola this summer, and it looks as if Italy will be his most likely destination again.

Odriozola, 27, spent the previous season on loan at Fiorentina but returned to Real Madrid last summer to fight for his place. He remained one of Carlo Ancelotti’s least-used players though. The former Real Sociedad right-back played just six times, for 92 minutes, and registered just one start all season.

La Real had been linked with a move for Odriozola, but have since brought in Hamari Traore. As per GdS (via JuveFC), Odriozola is one of two options that Juventus are looking at to add depth at the right-back spot, along with Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne.

Odriozola likely would not cost much, with just a year left on his deal, and little interest in retaining him from Real Madrid’s side. While Odriozola showed he can still perform at Fiorentina, the fact Odriozola has been starved of football perhaps makes Castagne a a more likely option for the Bianconeri.