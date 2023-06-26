Frenkie de Jong deja vu following suggestions of sacrificial Barcelona departure – report

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong showed just how composed he can be under pressure last summer, when he resisted the club’s attempt to shop him in order to help ease their salary limit issues. After the latest reports, a certain fatigue must have set in with the Dutchman.

Heavily linked with Manchester United last summer, de Jong refused to move from Barcelona despite significant media pressure to do so. It worked out well, with de Jong playing a crucial role in their league triumph.

Then Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff would rule out a move for de Jong in December, but it appears not everyone at the club is convinced that is the right course of action. Achraf Ben Ayad reports that Barcelona’s need to sell players again this summer means that they would be open to dealing de Jong if there were an ‘out of the ordinary’ offer to arrive for him.

🚨🚨 برشلونة محتاج لبيع اللاعبين، بالاضافة الى الاسماء المعروفة ، لا يجب كذلك استبعاد خيار فرينكي في حال وصول عرض مميز العقبة لحد الان : اللاعبون يفضلون الاستمرار ✅ — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) June 26, 2023

Alternate reports ruled out a move for de Jong to Bayern Munich recently, stating that Barcelona had no intention of selling this summer.

De Jong is settled in Barcelona, and ultimately the equation does not change regardless of the Blaugrana’s stance, until he himself agrees to leave the club. With that seeming unlikely, any move is seemingly impossible.