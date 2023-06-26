Fernando Torres pursuing €800k in compensation from Spanish Government for Covid-19 damages

Atletico Madrid coach Fernando Torres is taking the Spanish Government to court over damages incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Torres owns a chain of gyms under the brand name of ‘New Fitness’, which had reached €100k in profits in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. With safety measures imposed by the Spanish Government and the Madrid Council, those profits fell to around €200k loss the following year, due to what Torres is alleging were ‘disproportionate and intense’ measures.

Having had the case rejected by the local justice system, the matter has now reached the Supreme Court, as per El Confidencial (via Diario AS). The former Liverpool striker wants to see his company reimbursed for their losses.

Torres is currently managing the under-19 side at Atletico Madrid, his boyhood club. He has been achieving impressive results for the most part, although struggled to get past Real Madrid and Alvaro Arbeloa in the latter stages of the season.