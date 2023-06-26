Espanyol poach experienced name from Wolves to lead new project

Espanyol have named Fran Garagarza as their new Sporting Director, the Catalan club confirmed on Monday.

Garagarza has been working as an advisor at Wolves for the past season, but moves to Espanyol on a four-year deal. Espanyol’s statement named him as the right person to return Los Pericos to La Liga after relegation last season.

He replaces Domingo Catoira, who came under plenty of fire last season, and will have the tricky job of putting a team back together after most of its best players are likely to depart. As MD point out, Garagarza is their sixth sporting director in seven years.

He does arrive with an excellent reputation though. Garagarza held the same position at Eibar from 2011 to 2021, where together with Jose Luis Mendilibar they oversaw the best period in their history. Experienced and not given to excesses, Espanyol will hope this is the first step towards a more stable project.