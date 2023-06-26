Barcelona to lose starting Spain under-21 goalkeeper for free

Barcelona are set to lose talented goalkeeper Arnau Tenas this summer, after deciding not to extend his contract.

Tenas, 22, captained their Barcelona Atletic side this season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 26 games. He also has 9 caps for Spain’s under-21 side, and is currently their starting goalkeeper in the under-21 Euros.

The Blaugrana had an option to extend his deal by two-years, with his contract up this summer, but have decided against doing so. MD say that they feel Inaki Pena is a better back-up option than Tenas, and thus have decided against execute that option, as per MD.

Tenas is well-liked at Barcelona, not only for his performances but also his character, but clearly did not feel he had shown enough to be retained.

While Barcelona are perfectly within their rights to let go of Tenas if they feel that Pena is a better option, it is yet another talented youngster that will leave the club for free. In addition to Victor Barbera and Ilias Akhomach, some will be wondering if they might not have tried to sell Tenas.