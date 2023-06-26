Barcelona met with agent to discuss €35-40m right-back in April – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are still casting out their net and hoping it comes back in with a right-back, but there main problem is that they cannot commit major resources to their search. That probably rules out the majority of young promising right-backs.

One of the most promising in Europe is Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who has enjoyed an excellent season in the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso has given Frimpong even more responsibility on the right side, which has seen him catch the eye across Europe.

Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that he is of interest to Barcelona, but that only initial contacts have taken place.

“Formally he has not changed agent; his agent Lemmert has partnered with new agency to work together on Frimpong’s future. His agent met Bayern, Barcelona and Man United in April but nothing is advanced at this stage for the fullbacks market in general, same for Cancelo and Dumfries.”

However Romano’s assessment, made on his Substack column, is that Frimpong would cost a good deal of Barcelona’s transfer budget.

“I think asking price could be around £30/35m [€35-40m].”

While this is only Romano’s estimation, it is hard to see him moving for much less. That sort of fee seems highly unlikely unless Barcelona were to make one or two major sales. As things stand, those sales look unlikely, with a number of players adamant they will not give into pressure and accept a departure.