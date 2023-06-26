Barcelona looking to seal four exits this week ahead of financial deadline

Barcelona are looking to get several deals done this week, as the end of the financial year approaches rapidly.

The end of June signals the end of the financial year for the Blaugrana, and for La Liga clubs, the final chance for them to influence their salary limit for this season – and how much they are over or under the limit.

For Barcelona, that could be crucial for their ability to do business this summer, and according to Sport, they want to nudge four players out of the exit door this week. They go on to say that combined with Barca Atletic player Gustavo Maia, they account for €51m of Barcelona’s salary bill.

Clement Lenglet is the most likely to leave, with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur haggling over a price for the Frenchman, who spent last season on loan there last season. Spurs appear reluctant to pay Barcelona’s €10m asking price, and will no doubt use this deadline as leverage.

Compatriot Samuel Umtiti is thought to be on his way out too. There were reports of a deal agreed for Umtiti to return to Lyon, but the French side are waiting for another deal to fall into place first.

Another defender that has been discarded by Xavi Hernandez is Sergino Dest. His destination is less clear, having basically not played in the second half of the season for Milan last season on loan.

And finally, Barcelona want to move Alex Collado on. The offensive midfielder has struggled to settle at Elche on loan over the last 18 months, and he is unlikely to attract a large fee. Las Palmas have been mentioned as a potential option, where he could reunite with former manager Francisco Garcia Pimienta.