Barcelona have presented proposal to veteran La Liga midfielder tipped to replace Sergio Busquets

Barcelona have reportedly made an offer to Villarreal veteran Dani Parejo, according to the latest in Catalonia.

As the Blaugrana search for someone to replace Sergio Busquets at the base of their midfield, they have been forced to accept that they will not be able to spend a fortune on a replacement.

The two options, low-cost ones at that, which have gathered force over the weekend are Girona’s Oriol Romeu and Villarreal’s Parejo. As per Jijantes FC, Barcelona have already sent an offer to Parejo.

ℹ NOTICIA @JijantesFC El Barça ha puesto encima de la mesa una oferta a Dani Parejo de 1 año de contrato + 1 opcional. El jugador, sin embargo, quiere un contrato de 2 años como jugador azulgrana. La opción se desencadenaría en cuanto Brozovic haga oficial su decisión en las… pic.twitter.com/54gW5x9Owy — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) June 26, 2023

According to their information, they have made Parejo an offer of a one-year contract with an option for a further season. The 34-year-old is keen to have more security and sign a two-year contract.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has seemingly already spoken to Parejo and after positive conversations between the two, there is optimism that they can make a deal happen. Once Marcelo Brozovic’s decision to join Al Nassr is confirmed, if it is, then Barcelona will focus their effort on the deal. Earlier in the day, Javi Mata Gil also reported that there is concern in the Villarreal camp that Parejo may elect to leave.

They would of course have to negotiate a fee with Villarreal, who has a year left on his deal, but it may be that the Yellow Submarine are more willing to negotiate if Parejo wants to leave.

🚨 Xavi and Parejo have already had conversations on the phone few days ago. There is optimism. @gerardromero ☎️ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 26, 2023

Gerard Romero also goes on to say that Parejo’s arrival would not rule out the arrival of Romeu either. Both are thought to be targets.

Barcelona’s offer to Parejo is entirely understandable. Giving a two-year contract to a 34-year-old that has never been prodigiously gifted physically is a risk, and were they to sign Romeu too, then by October, they would have Ilkay Gundogan aged 33, Romeu at 32 and Parejo at 34, which are all investments that are unlikely to see much return other than short-term performance.