Barcelona and Liverpool following 18-year-old Danish left-back

Barcelona have shown a desire to continue investing in teenage talents from around the globe in spite of their financial issues, and reportedly have another promise in their crosshairs.

The Blaugrana surprised many by signing 18-year-old Mikayil Faye from the Croatian second division, with their interest only broken a few days before the deal was completed.

Danish site Bold (via Sport) have quoted Patrick Dorgu’s agent, Kingsley Ogbodo, who says that Barcelona and Liverpool have asked about the situation of his client. Manchester United have also been mentioned as an interested party.

The 18-year-old Danish left-back has spent the last season on loan at Lecce, and started all but one of their 38 games in the Primavera division (under-23s), as they won the title. Dorgu’s move from Nordsjaelland will be made permanent for €200k this summer.

Watch out for Lecce's 🇩🇰Patrick Dorgu (2004, LB). Extremely dynamic full-back who's a star of Italy's best youth team. Genk and Troyes have already shown interest.#AvantiLecce #USLeccepic.twitter.com/kQId0BsX21 — Danish Scout (@DanishScout_) March 19, 2023

His power and brilliant feet have brought him four goals this season, and Dorgu has also notched twice for Denmark’s under-19s in five appearances. Lecce appear keen to hang onto Dorgu, naturally, and may well give him opportunities in Serie A next season. If Barcelona were to sign him, it would be for Barcelona Atletic in Primera RFEF.

Whether Barcelona, or the other interested parties are close to making a move is not yet certain. Quite clearly, it benefits Ogbodo to link his client with bigger clubs and get his name into the public domain. Equally, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Barcelona came across him while dealing with Samuel Umtiti’s loan to Lecce last season.