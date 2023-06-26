Atletico Madrid offer renewal to attacking star as exit talk dies down

Atletico Madrid are looking into a new contract for Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer, and the Catalan side have an option to buy him for somewhere between €15m and €19m depending on which report is to be believed.

However talk of that move has died down as the Blaugrana focus their resources elsewhere, and Atletico Madrid now believe that they will not exercise that option, as per Diario AS. As such, they are set to offer him a new deal.

Diego Simeone is thought to be keen on retaining him, and Los Colchoneros have presented a two-year extension with a salary bump included. Carrasco reportedly feels that increase could be higher.

It is not ruled out that he could even head to the Premier League, especially if he rejects a new deal, with just one year left on his current contract. However these are the first active steps that Atletico have taken towards retaining him.

Carrasco’s ability to beat his man and pace out wide give Los Rojiblancos a dimension they do not otherwise have currently. However the circumstances would suggest a move is likely. If they do not retain him, Atletico are unlikely to find someone who will give them better immediate performance, at least based on the latter stages of last season.