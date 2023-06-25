Zinedine Zidane: Jude Bellingham is ready for Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is confident Jude Bellingham will hit the ground running this season.

England star Bellingham completed a move to the Spanish capital after months of negotiations with former side Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham rejected a return to England, with the 19-year-old insisting the challenge of remaining outside his comfort zone was a key factor in switching to Spain.

Zidane was asked about his opinion on Bellingham’s arrival in Madrid and his expectation of the teenager’s first year at the club.

“He’s an important player, a player with a great future and he is ready to play for Real Madrid”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“I was with him watching the Champions League final in Paris against Liverpool.”

Zidane was also asked about his plan to return to management in 2023 after two years out of the game following his departure from Madrid in 2021.

Alongside being linked with a third stint with Los Blancos, Zidane was linked with the France job, prior to Didier Deschamps’ contract renewal, and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the former midfielder insisted he is still assessing his options, but wants to return soon.

“I’ve been out of the game for two years, but I hope to come back soon. I know what I want and what I don’t want.”