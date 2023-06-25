Zinedine Zidane hoping for return to management in the near future

It has been over two years since Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid, having ended the second season of his second spell without a trophy.

Zidane has been out of work ever since then, although he has been linked with a return to management on several occasions over the last two years.

Zizou was hotly-tipped to take over as France head coach following the 2022 World Cup, although the FFF ultimately decided to renew Didier Deschamps’ contract. He has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, as well as a possible third spell at Real Madrid.

Speaking to Telefoot (via Diario AS), Zidane is hopeful of returning to the dugout in the near future.

“I have been out of the game for two years, but I hope to come back soon. I know what I want and what I don’t want. If I have decided to take a break, it is because I should have done it. I hope I can tell myself that I will soon be able to return to training.”

Zidane will hope that he can emulate the success of his first spell at Real Madrid, as he prepares for a return to management at some point in the future.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images