Where will Joselu play at Real Madrid in 2023/24?

Real Madrid are expected to make tactical change this summer ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Los Blancos are without former captain Karim Benzema and transfer record signing Eden Hazard on the back of a swift change in the Spanish capital.

Benzema has accepted an offer to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, with Hazard released on a free transfer, after playing a back up role in recent months.

Real Madrid are expected to opt for caution this summer despite their links to Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe has indicated his plan to stay in Paris in 2023/24 despite the ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

The France captain is a long term target for Real Madrid, despite his decision to sign an extension last summer, amid an offer to move to Madrid.

However, the situation has evolved in recent weeks, with Benzema leaving, and Mbappe confirming his stance not to sign an extension in Paris.

Mbappe is openminded on his next move, but Real Madrid are planning for all eventualities, including a free transfer in 2024.

That looks to be the most likely option for Carlo Ancelotti, but a plan is needed, with Joselu an ideal short term cover.

Spanish international Joselu has agreed a season long loan return to Madrid as part of a combined response from Ancelotti.

Despite the lack of profile surrounding Joselu, there is a clear plan over his move, with Ancelotti ready to give him an active role.

The veteran forward scored 16 La Liga goals in 2022/23 but he was primarily deployed in a front two, with Ancelotti opting for a three-player attack.

There is not expected to be a seismic change, as Ancelotti looks at the bigger picture, with Joselu as a central attacker, albeit it as a rotating option.

Joselu is not Real Madrid’s long term replacement for Benzema, but as a cover option for specific games, Ancelotti will be hopeful he can step up,