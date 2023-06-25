WATCH: Ez Abde stars for Morocco with match-winning performance in U23 Africa Cup of Nations opener

The U23 Africa Cup of Nations got underway on Saturday evening, with Morocco’s young guns, led by Barcelona’s Ez Abde, beginning their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Guinea.

It was Abde that was the star of the show for Morocco, as he scored both goals for the host nation, both from the penalty spot. He also ran the opposite raged for much of the evening with scintillating footwork and dribbling.

أبرز ما قدمه القائد "عبد الصمد الزلزولي" في إفتتاحية كان 2023 بالمغرب أمام منتخب غينيا. FACEBOOK : ROGER ASLAN. pic.twitter.com/gwWS2wFiEp — M U Ñ E C O. (@milonario37) June 24, 2023

Abde had an excellent 2022-23 season on loan at Mallorca, and he will return to Barcelona this summer in order to kickstart his career there. Xavi Hernandez will run the rule over him during pre-season, as per Sport, and will not allow him to leave the club, if at all, before then.

Performances like the one against Guinea will certainly sit favourably in Xavi’s eyes, and Abde will hope to continue performing at a high level for Morocco in the remainder of the U23 AFCON, ahead of his return to Barcelona next month.