Villarreal star identified by Juventus as possible defensive replacement

Juventus could have a very busy summer transfer window in regards to departures, with several of their big hitters having been linked with moves away, following their inability to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

One of those that has been linked with a move away is Bremer. The Brazilian central defender, who only joined from Torino last summer, has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, and a bid could be imminent.

If Bremer does depart, Juventus want to replace him with Villarreal’s Pau Torres, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MD). The 26-year-old has also attracted interest from Spurs and Bayern Munich in recent weeks.

Like Juventus, Villarreal are expected to have a few significant outgoings, with Nicolas Jackson and Samuel Chukwueze both expected to be out their way this summer. They will be concerned about selling too many key players, so a move for Torres could be ruled out, unless his release clause is activated.