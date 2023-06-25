Revealed: The approach taken by Deco towards Barcelona’s squad ahead of the summer transfer window

Although Deco has yet to be officially confirmed as Barcelona’s new Sporting Director, replacing the outgoing Jordi Cruyff, the Portuguese has already been getting to work ahead of the summer transfer window.

It will be a vitally important summer for Barcelona, as they look to sell on a handful of fringe players while also improving Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

As detailed by Sport, Deco has taken an in-depth look into Barcelona’s squad ahead of the transfer window opening, and he has been analysing each player that Barcelona are open to selling. He has done this by looking at each case individually, rather than as a collective. As a result, several players have been transfer-listed and re-valued by the club, as they are keen to not “sell poorly” this summer.

Among those that Barcelona are open to selling is Franck Kessie, Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Ferran Torres. However, if they are retained, and they do well, their values would be reassessed ahead of next summer, which would allow the club to generate more funds.

While Barcelona will look to make a few more signings this summer, Deco is prioritising the players already at the club as they look for solutions to Xavi’s requests for the squad, with the use of La Masia youngsters to also be considered over purchases. Signing a player will be the last resort.

Deco will look to “balance” Barcelona’s squad this summer, with a new right back and pivot being high on the agenda, and they will be low-cost signings, which should allow the club to improve its financial standing. Furthermore, no “emotional” signings will be considered, so that a similar case to Lionel Messi’s from this summer will not happen again.

Deco certainly has a big job on his hands at Barcelona this summer, but with a plan already in place, he will believe that it can be a successful transfer window for the club.