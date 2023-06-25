Real Madrid warned about Martin Odegaard situation as they target move for Arda Guler

Real Madrid are one of the many clubs to have taken an interest in signing Fenerbahce’s teenage sensation Arda Guler this summer.

Guler has been heavily linked with a move away from the Turkish giants, where he has an €17.5m release clause. Barcelona are also believed to be in the race, as are a whole host of clubs from across Europe.

Guler would be a very exciting signing for whoever he joins, and Real Madrid would be no different. However, Marca have pointed out the parallels between the 18-year-old and Martin Odegaard, whom Los Blancos signed when he was just 15 back in 2015.

Odegaard was heralded as one of the best young players in the world when Real Madrid signed him from Stromsgodset, although it ultimately did not work out for the Norwegian international in the Spanish capital, although he has since resurrected his career at Arsenal.

Guler wants to be in the first team at Real Madrid if he were to join, although given Ancelotti’s reluctance to use younger players, it may be seen that he does not play too often, especially since there are already an abundance of midfielders at the club.

It remains to be seen where Guler ends up this summer, but there appears to be an argument to suggest that Real Madrid would not be best suited to continue his development at this moment in time.