Real Madrid still looking for new backup goalkeeper following David Soria snub

Real Madrid have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer, having already announced Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu as new signings.

However, while there is not expected too much more activity, one area that club officials are still looking to reinforce is at goalkeeper. Andriy Lunin’s future is far from certain, and a new backup to Thibaut Courtois is on the agenda, as per MD.

Real Madrid’s primary target was David Soria, although the 30-year-old will not be re-joining this summer after terms could not be agreed with Getafe. Fernando Pacheco and Stole Dimitrievski are other options that the club are looking at.

However, it is not ruled out that Lunin stays for one more season. The Ukrainian has yet to definitely decide whether he wants to leave this summer in search of more first team football, and Real Madrid could decide to retain him, despite his questionable performances during the 2022-23 season.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do press ahead with plans to sign a new backup keeper, but if Lunin does stay, they will certainly hope for better out of him going forward.