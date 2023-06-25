PSG set Luis Enrique arrival date

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to announce Luis Enrique as their new manager.

The French giants are set for a revamp this summer, following the departure of Lionel Messi, with a change of head coach incoming.

Christophe Galtier is set to be removed from his role, despite defending their Ligue 1 title, after another poor showing in the Champions League in 2022/23.

PSG have been working on a deal to source Galtier’s impending successor and Enrique is on the verge of being confirmed.

As per reports from Marca, PSG have wrapped up talks with Enrique and his advisers, and his unveiling will be confirmed on June 28.

Enrique is set to sign a two year contract in Paris, with the option for an additional 12 months in the French capital, as a clause in his deal.

The former Spain boss will also be handed a renewed transfer budget in the coming weeks with Messi’s exit set to be followed by other star names heading out of the Parc des Princes.