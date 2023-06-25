Nicolas Jackson completes Chelsea medical as transfer edges closer

Chelsea are preparing to announce the arrival of Villarreal star Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegalese international has attracted major transfer attention from England after Bournemouth missed out on a move last summer due to a failed medical.

However, that setback did not deter Chelsea with Mauricio Pochettino highlighting the 22-year-old as a key target for his plans at Stamford Bridge.

As per reports The Athletic’s transfer expert David Ornstein, Chelsea have activated Jackson’s €35m release clause in Castellon.

The same outlet is also reporting Jackson has completed a medical in London and his formal switch is expected to be wrapped up in the coming days.

Jackson’s haul of 12 La Liga goals last season is the major calling card of Chelsea’s interest as Pochettino looks to solve the Blues goal scoring issues.

Pochettino’s new squad are set to return to preseason training at the start of July before heading off on a summer tour of the USA.