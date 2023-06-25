Napoli turn their attention towards €40m-rated Real Betis youngster after Takefusa Kubo snub

Incoming Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia appeared to have settled on Spain as his target area for a new winger, as speculation continues over the future of Mexican international Hirving Lozano.

A report from this weekend stated that the Serie A champions were interested in signing Takefusa Kubo, who had an excellent 2022-23 season with Real Sociedad, as well as Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino.

However, Kubo is reportedly keen to remain at La Real this summer, which has led Napoli to consider other targets. According to MD, one of those is Real Betis starlet Rodri Sanchez, who has drawn interest from a number of teams across Europe.

Rodri, who is currently at the U21 Euros with Spain, has a €40m release clause in his Betis contract, although it unknown whether Los Verdiblancos would be willing to negotiate a reduced fee with any interested parties.

It is unlikely that Real Betis will want to sell Rodri this summer, as he is expected to be an important player for Manuel Pellegrini’s side next season, as well as for many more in the future.