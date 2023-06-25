Mikel Arteta believes that Barcelona “needed” Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez’s first full season as Barcelona head coach was a very successful one. As well as winning the Spanish Super Cup, which saw them defeat Real Madrid in the final, the Blaugrana also won their first LaLiga title in four years.

The 43-year-old is the latest figure to have both played and managed Barcelona, with the most notable in recent years being Pep Guardiola, whom Mikel Arteta, his former assistant at Manchester City and current Arsenal head coach, believes is the best manager in world football, as he told Marca.

“He is the best at everything. Management; convincing the group of your idea; getting the best out of them; decision-making before and during the match. Pep is a genius.”

Arteta also commented on Xavi’s spell at Barcelona, and he believes that the club took the right decision in bringing back their former player.

“Only knowing his character and what he feels about the game, it clear that Barca needed a figure like him. He has been able to withstand the pressure and has been faithful to his ideas by always defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year.”

Xavi will hope to continue on the momentum of 2022-23 into next season, as he targets bringing even more success to Barcelona, going forward.